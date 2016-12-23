Lao leader lauds cooperation in popularisation work with Vietnam

Lao President Bounnhang Volachith and Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Vo Van Thuong (L) (Source: VNA)

– General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Bounnhang Volachith has lauded the sound cooperation between his Party’s information and education commission and that of the Communist Party of Vietnam over the past years.He received Head of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Vo Van Thuong in Vientiane on December 23.The Lao Party and State leader suggested that the two commissions increase the discussion of theoretical and practical issues, while strengthening partnership in personnel training, especially for Lao officials.He also asked the two agencies to share information and experience in Party building, contributing to the successful implementation of resolutions of each party.On his part, Thuong, who is on a visit to Laos from December 22, congratulated Laos on the country’s important achievements over the past 30 years of renewal and the first year implementing the resolution of the LPRP’s 10th congress, as well as its good performance as the ASEAN Chair in 2016.He expressed his delight at the growing friendship and special solidarity between Vietnam and Laos, affirming that Vietnam will do its utmost to preserve and promote the ties.Briefing the host on the outcomes of his talks with the head of the Lao Party Central Committee’s Commission for Propaganda and Training, Thuong thanked Party leaders for their close direction and support to the two commissions.The two commissions will continue working closely together and exchanging information and experience, thus strengthening education to raise public awareness of the Vietnam-Laos ties and popularising the ties among international friends, he said.The two sides also agreed to coordinate closely in fighting wrongful arguments of hostile forces that aim to harm the two countries’ solidarity.-VNA