Lao leaders' luxury cars auctioned

The cars of the auction. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Luxury cars previously used by Lao leaders were auctioned in Vientiane by the Government on February 28.

This is the first luxury car auction of the Lao Government, aiming to save money and cut lavish spending on vehicles.

As many as 14 cars were auctioned. The Government will hold auctions for the remaining cars and replace them with more reasonably priced vehicles.

The auction was held in accordance with Decree 15 of the Lao Prime Minister on saving money and leaders’ luxury cars. In January, the Government issued a decision to retrieve all the cars.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Somdy Douangdy attended the event.-VNA