Former Lao Deputy Prime Minister Somsavat Lengsavath (Source: VNA)

– The Lao Ministry of Education and Sports hosted a talk with students of its schools and the National University of Laos about the special ties between Laos and Vietnam on July 24.The event was meant to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the signing of Treaty of Amity and Cooperation and the 55th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.Speaking at the event, former Lao Deputy Prime Minister Somsavat Lengsavath reviewed milestones in bilateral ties and support that Vietnam has provided for Laos in the fields of politics, education, economy, transport, national defence and security.He lauded the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation for bringing benefits to Laos, helping the country stay on track of stability and development until now.The former leader asked students and lecturers to bear in mind the tradition of Laos-Vietnam special ties and continue fostering bilateral relationship.Lao Deputy Minister of Education and Sports Kongsy Sengmany said the Laos – Vietnam, Vietnam - Laos special relationship is a decisive factor for the victory of the two countries’ revolutions and a foundation for their strong development at present.In an interview granted to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in Laos, Sengmany said over the past years, the Lao and Vietnamese Party and government have stepped up popularising the tradition of bilateral special ties among Party members and walks of life, particularly young generations.In the near future, the Lao Ministry of Education and Sports will continue partnering with educational establishments nationwide to hold similar talks and exchanges with students on the occasion of Year of Laos – Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship 2017.-VNA