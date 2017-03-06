Lao NA Chairwoman pledges to implement set agreements

National Assembly Chairwoman of Laos Pany Yathotou(L) and Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (Source: VNA)

– National Assembly Chairwoman of Laos Pany Yathotou pledged to work closely with the Vietnamese legislature to effectively implement agreements set between the two Parties and NAs during a meeting with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong in Hanoi on March 6.Yathotou believed that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the Vietnamese people will score greater achievements during its reform and successfully realise the Resolution adopted by the 12th National Party Congress.While informing the host about the recent situation in Laos and the outcomes of her talks with top Vietnamese legislator Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, she vowed that the Lao NA will well supervise the implementation of agreements between the two governments.The Party chief, for his part, affirmed that Vietnam fully supports the national reform, construction and defence in Laos. He believed that under the leadership of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP), the direction of the government and the supervision of the NA, the Lao people will achieve more successes in its renewal process and successfully implement the Resolution set by the LPRP’s 10th National Congress.He suggested further enhancing the sharing of information, experience and expertise in legislation, supervision and deciding on major country issues while directing ministries, agencies, localities, and even businesses to implement Vietnam-Laos joint statements, agreements by high-ranking leaders of the two Parties and countries, and cooperation programmes between the two governments.The host also asked for joint celebrations for the 55th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties and the 40th anniversary of the signing of the Vietnam-Laos Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.Both sides promised to foster and educate young generations about the Vietnam-Laos special solidarity.-VNA