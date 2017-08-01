Kon Tum (VNA) – A 49-year-old Lao national was arrested in Ngoc Hoi district, the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum on July 31 for allegedly attempting to smuggle over 10,000 drug pills into Vietnam.



Thao Ef from Laos’ Bolikhamxay province was caught red-handed transporting 10,020 methamphetamine pills by anti-drug police and border guards at Iec hamlet of Bo Y commune which shares the border with Laos.



The authorities also discovered him possessing many knives of different sizes and other types of weapons which were used to resist arrest.-VNA