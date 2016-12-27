Lao party chief calls for army modernisation

Party General Secretary and President of Laos Bounnhang Volachith (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – Party General Secretary and President of Laos Bounnhang Volachith has called for modernisation and capacity improvement of the Lao People’s Army and encouraged military personnel to ensure political stability and national security for socio-economic development.



The statement was made at a recent conference to review national security over the past year and discuss the plan for next year, reported by the Vientiane Times on December 26.



He urged senior officials of the Defence Ministry and commanding committees at all levels to pay attention to implementing the Party’s national defence guidelines.



He also stressed the need to modernise and improve army capacity so that the military plays as a key force in carrying out two strategic tasks of national defence and development, while gaining achievements in performing assigned tasks.



Maintaining national security and political stability will also create conditions for residents to make a living and improve their livelihoods, he added.



According to a report of the Ministry of National Defence, the Lao army has made remarkable achievements over the past year, which was proved by its ability to maintain security during major events such as the 10th Party Congress, the Election of the 8th National Assembly, and the 28th and 29th ASEAN Summits, among others.-VNA