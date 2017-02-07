Lao PM affirms determination to boost ties with Vietnam

Party General Secretary Nguyen PhuTrong welcomes Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith (Photo: VNA)

– Party General Secretary Nguyen PhuTrong held a reception in Hanoi on February 7 for Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, who reiterated Laos’ determination to work with Vietnam to develop socio-economic cooperation between the two countries on par with their sound political relations.The Lao PMaffirmed that the Lao Government will work closely with Vietnam in directing ministries, sectors and localities to implement agreements reached by the two countries’ senior Party and State leaders as well as those to be signed during the 39th Meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee that he will co-chair in Hanoi.ThonglounSisoulith conveyed New Year wishes of Lao Party General Secretary and President BounhangVolachith to the Vietnamese Party chief, while congratulating Vietnam on the achievements it has gained so far.He also thanked Vietnam’s support for Laos over the past years.For his part, Party General Secretary Nguyen PhuTrong lauded effective cooperation between the two Governments in the recent time.He suggested that during the 39th Meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-Governmental Committee, the two sides will focus on seeking active coordination measures to effectively realisethe Vietnam-Laos Joint Statements, bilateral agreements and cooperationprogrammes and plans.The two sides should review and complete collaboration policies and mechanisms, while rolling out concrete measures to ensure quality and progress of Vietnamese projects in Laos, and boost sustainable growth of economic ties, he noted.The Party chief also suggested that Vietnam and Laos strengthen connectivity in economy, transport infrastructure and energy as well as create positive and practical changes in education and training cooperation quality.Both host and guest expressed their delight at the developing special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, contributing to the national construction and defence of each country.They also pledged to work together to maintain and promote the ties and educate younger generations on these special relations.-VNA