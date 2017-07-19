Chairman of the Hoa Binh Party Committee Bui Van Tinh (R) and Lao Vice President Phankham Viphavanh (Source: VNA)

– A Lao delegation led by Vice President Phankham Viphavanh visited the northwestern mountainous province of Hoa Binh on July 19.|Chairman of the provincial Party Committee Bui Van Tinh briefed his guests on the local socio-economic development and potential.He highlighted the friendship and close ties between Vietnam and Laos in general, and between Lao localities and Hoa Binh particular, citing his province’s support for Laos’ Huaphan province in school and hospital building.Phankham Viphavanh, who is also Politburo member and standing member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, lauded the achievements Hoa Binh has achieved recently.He thanked Hoa Binh for helping northern Lao provinces in building schools and hospitals and expressed his hope that the two sides will share development experience, thus contributing to consolidating the relationship between the two nations.The Vice President agreed on the construction, preservation and protection of a national historical relic site where the preparatory meeting for the second Congress of the Lao People’s Party (now the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party) took place in December 1971.He said that he will instruct different bodies of Laos to supply information and documents on the country and its relationship with Hoa Binh to be displayed at the site.On the occasion, the Lao delegation also visited the relic site, located in the campus of the provincial Military Command.-VNA