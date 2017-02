Lao labourers working at a Japanese company in Vientiane (Source: asia.nikkei.com)

– Laos has become more attractive to Japanese investors as they are moving manufacturing facilities to the country to take advantage of its political stability.Last year, more than 130 Japanese firms operating in industry, farming and commerce relocated their production lines to Laos.First Secretary of the Japanese embassy in Laos Yoko Putamoto said Japanese investors are interested in Laos’ potential strength in clean agriculture, electricity, small industry, among others.However, other Japanese enterprises remain hesitant due to cumbersome administrative procedures, limited transport infrastructure and human resources, she said.-VNA