Largest ever number of rare pangolins released into wild

A pangolin receives care before being re-introduced to the nature (Photo: SVW)

– The largest ever number of rare Java pangolin (Manis javanica), 54 individuals, have been released into the wild recently by the Save Vietnam’s Wildlife (SVW) in coordination with Cuc Phuong National Park and Hanoi Wildlife Rescue Centre.

The pangolins were rescued from illegal traders in northern provinces such as Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa and Hai Duong. They were kept at the SVW’s facilities for care to ensure they were in good health when being released.

The animals were also implanted with chips to serve later research work.

Including the latest release, the SVW has rescued and returned to the wild 202 pangolins this year.

Pangolins are the most traded animals in the world. Vietnam has two species of pangolins, the Manis javanica and the Manis pentadactyla; both are listed in the category of rare and threatened species subject to priority protection under Decree 160/2013/ND-CP. All hunting and trading of those species are illegal, as is the use of products from pangolin.-VNA