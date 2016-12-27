Las Vegas Sand Corp eyes HCM City resort project

At the working session (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Las Vegas Sand Corp has eyed an integrated resort in Ho Chi Minh City at a working section with municipal authorities.



George Tanasijevich, Global Development Management Director, said the project will include constructions of hotels, theaters, cinemas, space for exhibitions and fairs, conference halls and other entertainment services.



It aims to attract high-class customers and businessmen participating in conferences and workshops or having a holiday.



Las Vegas Sands is one of the world's leading casino and resort operating companies. It is the developer of renowned casinos and resorts such as The Venetian, The Palazzo and Sands Expos in Las Vegas, The Venetian Macao, Sands and Four Seasons hotel in Macau.