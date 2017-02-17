Legislator calls for stronger Vietnam-Argentina relations

Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Uong Chu Luu (R) meets President of the Republican Proposal Humberto Schiavoni (Photo: VNA)

– Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Uong Chu Luu has voiced his hope that relations between the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Republican Proposal (PRO) – the ruling party of Argentina – and between the two legislative bodies will be enhanced to be on par with political, economic and trade ties.At a meeting in Hanoi on February 17 with a PRO delegation led by its President Humberto Schiavoni, Luu appreciated the solidarity and support that the Argentinean people have given to Vietnam in the fight for national liberation in the past and the reform process at present.The Argentinean parliament’s experience in law making and reform is useful to its Vietnamese counterpart, Luu noted, adding that visits by parliamentarians of the two legislatures will help solidify the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Argentina.For his part, PRO President Humberto Schiavoni affirmed that his delegation’s visit is of importance amidst the growing relations between Vietnam and Argentina, which boast potential for stronger cooperation.He highly valued Vietnam’s economic achievements and its growing role in Southeast Asia, adding that his country is interested in expanding all-round cooperation with Vietnam, especially in trade, investment and economy.-VNA