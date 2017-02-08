Lim festival spotlights love duet singing

Love duet singing in Lim festival (Source: VNA)

- A large number of local people and visitors have flocked to Tien Du district in the northern province of Bac Ninh to attend the Lim festival, which is dedicated to Quan ho (love duet singing) recognised as the world’s cby UNESCO.The annual festival took place on February 8 and 9, which fell on the 12th and 13th days of the Lunar New Year. It is being held on in Lim town, Noi Due and Lien Bao communes.The incense-offering rituals will be organised at local temples and pagodas during the festival.The Lim festival contributes to preserving the locality’s traditional cultural values and promotes images and tourism potential of Bac Ninh.Besides Quan Ho singing, Lim Festival is also space for various folk games such as traditional wrestling, human chess, cockfighting, earthenware pot breaking, and bamboo swinging.Love duet singing was inscribed in the UNESCO's representative list of intangible cultural heritage in September, 2009.It is an art form combining various elements, including music, lyrics, costume and a unique style of singing the reflects the close relationship between singers. Performances of love duet songs are made by “lien anh” (brothers) and “lien chi” (sisters), who are ordinary people hailing from different villages.The rich and diverse tunes and fine lyrics of the songs portray the zest for life and distinctive cultural features of people in the region formerly called Kinh Bac.-VNA