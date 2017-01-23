Listed enterprises expect high growth in new year

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

- The Tan Binh Import and Export Joint Stock Corporation (Tanimex-code Tix) has recently approved an ambitious plan in 2017.

Under the plan, its total turnover is estimated at nearly 570 billion VND (25.33 million USD), tripling last year’s figure, and its after-tax profit will be around 87.5 billion VND (3.89 million USD), registering a year-on-year increase of 31 percent.



Explaining about the above ambitious targets, Tanimex leaders said that the company would sell series of real estate projects in 2017, including Tanibuilding and Tan Binh apartments.



In regard to investments, Tanimex has planned to inject between 300 billion VND and 400 billion VND to develop a project to build for-lease warehouses with a total area of between 50,000 and 70,000 square metres in HCM City, the provinces of Long An, Binh Duong and Dong Nai or in nearby industrial parks.



Aiming to take advantages created from positive business results in 2016, the recovery of crude oil in the world and the decision to reduce petroleum production of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Petrovietnam Technical Services Corporation (PTSC) expects to achieve growth equal to beyond last year’s.



The Ha Do Group has just approved a production and trading plan for 2017 with gross revenue estimated at over 2,620 billion VND, a year on year increase of 32 percent.



A group leader revealed that the company was preparing a long-term strategy for the 2017-2020 period with growth in investment averaging at between 10 and 15 percent, the majority of which would be used for hydropower to increase its capacity to 200 MW by 2020.



Not only enterprises being listed on the official exchange markets like HCM City and Hanoi stock exchanges are self-confident in outline ambitious production and business plans but also those trading their shares on the unlisted public company market (UpcoM) also unveiled their big business prospects in 2017.



Vietnam Garment and Textile Group (Vinatex) has just announced that it achieved its total revenue of 41,337 billion VND in 2016, up percent in the previous year, and its pre-tax profit of estimated 1,430 billion VND, up 9 percent.



In spite that the domestic garment and textile industry is predicted likely to cope with many difficulties due to a strong decrease in consumption demand in big import markets and fierce competition from countries that have policies supporting tax and the exchange rate, Vinatex has still set high growth targets for the new year.



In particular, Vinatex has set targets of achieving a 14 percent growth in the industrial production value and a 11 percent growth in export value. The company also expected to raise its turnover and pre-tax profits by 12 percent and 6 percent respectively.



To realise those goals, the company will develop several measures to ensure market shares, one of which is to cooperate with nationwide stores to distribute Vinatex products. By doing this way, the company will cut cost for leasing business space and paying workers.-VNA