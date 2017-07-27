Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong presents flowers to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and revolutionary contributors (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A live television programme was held on July 26 by the Vietnam Television and the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) to mark War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27).



The programme featured historical relic sites across the country, including Bac Son Martyrs Monument in Hanoi, Ben Duoc Martyrs Temple in Ho Chi Minh City, 27/7 National Historical Relic Site in the northern province of Thai Nguyen and Ancient Citadel in the central province of Quang Tri.



Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, along with veterans, revolutionary contributors and Vietnamese Heroic Mothers attended the event.



The programme opened with a candle-lighting ceremony in memory of martyrs who laid down their lives for national independence and freedom.



War Invalids and Martyrs Day was observed for the first time 70 years ago at the 27/7 National Historical Relic Site in Hung Son commune, Dai Tu district, Thai Nguyen province.



Notably, the Quang Tri Ancient Citadel witnessed a fierce struggle to protect the citadel and Quang Tri township in 1972.



Thousands of soldiers sacrificed during the 81-day battle. The fight contributed to Vietnam’s triumph at the Paris Conference and was a prerequisite for the General Offensive and Uprising in 1975, which liberated the South and reunified the country.



The programme also featured Con Dao prison in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau, where more than 20,000 prisoners were detained through its 113-year history.



Among the 1,921 graves of martyrs in Hang Duong Cemetery in Con Dao island district, more than 700 have had their names and homeland identified.



Through documentaries, participants at the event shared great losses suffered by relatives of martyrs, revolutionary contributors and Vietnamese Heroic Mothers.



On this occasion, the Vietnamese Party, State, Government and National Assembly leaders presented gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mothers and veterans.



The same day, candle-lighting ceremonies were held at 3,077 martyrs cemeteries nationwide to pay tribute to fallen combatants.-VNA



