This is the second year Vo Quynh Lan has participated in the “Book Reading Day”, under “the Human Library” project. With her knowledge and experience in woman empowerment, Lan shares her point of view on woman’s rights and gender equality.

Instead of displaying books, the library gathered people, who could tell their own stories to the audience. Each “book” is an individual, representing groups of people who have to bear social harmful preconceptions such as transgender, bio-genders and disabled people, among others.

After two years, the Human Library project has gathered nearly 60 “human books”. The project is expected to be held regularly to spread message of hope, fortitude, freedom, equality and sympathy./.





