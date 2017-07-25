By 3pm on July 25, tropical storm Sonca made landfall in the northern areas of the central provinces of Quang Tri (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – By 3pm on July 25, tropical storm Sonca, the fourth developed in the East Sea and third to hit Vietnam this year, made landfall in the northern areas of the central provinces of Quang Tri and weakened into a tropical low pressure, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorology Forecasting.



The central province of Quang Tri has evacuated 1,296 households in coastal and island districts to safer places.



The 3,983 residents evacuated are from Gio Linh, Vinh Linh, Trieu Phong, Hai Lang and Con Co districts and Dong Ha town.



Quang Tri has also called on 2,364 vessels with nearly 7,400 people on board to anchor at wharfs and avoid dangerous zones.



The provincial People’s Committee has issued an urgent notice on storm preparedness, asking for attention to ensuring safety for vessels at wharfs and supervising reservoirs in localities.



Under the notice, unnecessary meetings will be cancelled and officials are required to focus on directing efforts against the storm.



Quang Tri is suffering torrential rains with rainfall measuring in such areas as Thach Han, Cua Viet and Dong Ha ranging from 126mm to 171mm.



In the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, 29,350 houses in coastal and mountainous areas of Phu Vang, Phu Loc, Phong Dien, Quang Dien, A Luoi and Nam Dong districts are also expected to be evacuated soon.



The localities are requested to work round the clock in case of unexpected incidents at night.



Local competent agencies have checked the safety of reservoirs, high voltage stations, antennas, base transceiver stations (BTS), advertising boards and trees.



The storm is forecast to affect more than 25,570 ha of rice of the summer-autumn crop, which are flowering, in the province.



The Thanh Hoa steering board for natural disaster prevention, search and rescue has asked localities to stay ready with measures to guarantee the safety of dykes, lakes, and facilities under construction, especially at 121 downgraded lakes and dams.



By 3pm on July 25, all off-shore vessels in Thanh Hoa reached shore safely.-VNA