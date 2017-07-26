Tay Ninh on July 26 held a ceremony to commemorate and rebury 266 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who laid down their lives in battlefields in Cambodia (Source: vov.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The southwestern province of Tay Ninh on July 26 held a ceremony to commemorate and rebury 266 sets of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who laid down their lives in battlefields in Cambodia.



The martyrs were searched and repatriated from Cambodia by K70 search team of the Military Zone 7 and K71 search team of the Tay Ninh Military Command during the dry season in 2017.



According to Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Ngoc, Tay Ninh has coordinated with Cambodian localities and relevant forces to bring home thousands of remains sets of Vietnamese martyrs. Most of them are now resting at the Hill 82 Cemetery in Tan Bien district.



On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27), Tay Ninh has bestowed posthumously the title of “Vietnamese Heroic Mothers” on nine mothers and presented the President’s Independence Orders to 31 families of martyrs.



The same day, other localities nationwide, including the northern province of Thai Binh, which is home to 51,000 martyrs, 33,000 war invalids and nearly 34,000 Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin, the central province of Binh Dinh, Ho Chi Minh City, Soc Trang and Kien Giang provinces in the south organised a range of activities to pay homage to martyrs and honour those who had rendered great services to the nation.-VNA