Localities proactive in planting forests

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Localities across the country are preparing seedlings in service of dispersal tree planting and concentrated afforestation, according to Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

In the first two months of this year, about 4,860 hectares were greened in the north, up 102.2 percent against the same period last year.

Meanwhile, southern provinces have been growing saplings for the planting of dispersal trees but have yet to begin afforesting.

In the reviewed months, about 10.7 million dispersal trees were planted nationwide, increasing 0.9 percent against the same period last year.

During the time, forest fires damaged 70 hectares, mostly in the north, down 71.8 percent compared to last year’s period. The fires were mainly caused by dry weather and people’s recklessness.

Drought is forecast to take place in numerous localities, which is likely to trigger forest fires, especially in northwestern, central, southern and central highlands regions.

The country lost 47 hectares due to deforestation, a decline of 41.3 percent compared to the same period last year. That activity occurred mostly in the central highlands localities such as Lam Dong and Dak Nong.-VNA