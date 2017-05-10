Spraying chemical to kill off mosquitoes (Photo: VNA)

– Localities are intensifying measures to prevent dengue fever and Zika virus.According to the Ministry of Health, the dengue infections dropped by 20 percent in the first months of 2017. However, at present, the disease is increasing in some cities and provinces such as Da Nang, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Thuan, Thua Thien-Hue, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Binh Duong, Bac Lieu, Ca Mau, Tra Vinh, Vinh Long, Hau Giang and Dak Lak.The country has recorded several Zika cases in some cities and provinces in the south where the rainy season is creating favourable conditions for mosquitoes to develop.Given the fact, the health ministry has requested the centrally-run provincial and municipal People’s Committees to direct departments, organisations and people to actively eliminate mosquito larva to prevent the spread of the diseases.Localities must ensure medicine, chemicals and necessary equipment to carry out prevention activities.The provincial and municipal health departments are ordered to increase inspection for the early detection of infections and prevention of outbreaks.The health sector will open more training courses on monitoring patients, spraying chemicals, and dealing with outbreaks.Medical facilities should ensure the prompt treatment of patients to limit the number of fatalities.The Departments of Information and Communication is responsible for coordinating with the heath sector to raise public awareness of preventive measures.The Departments of Finance need to proactively provide money for the prevention activities.Vietnam recorded nearly 6,900 cases of dengue fever in April, compared to the average figure of 4,000 in the first three months of the year.According to the Ministry of Health, since the beginning of this year, 20,947 people have contracted the disease, with eight losing their lives.In 2016, Vietnam detected 227 Zika virus infection cases, of which 207 are residents of Ho Chi Minh City.Since the beginning of 2017, HCM City has reported 19 Zika virus cases.Dengue fever is transmitted by mosquitoes carrying the virus. Its symptoms include high fever, headaches and joint aches, which can be confused with symptoms of other diseases.Meanwhile, Zika virus is transmitted from human to human by mosquitoes. Infections have been linked to the birth defect microcephaly and miscarriages, posing a significant threat to pregnant women.There is currently no vaccine or effective treatment for the infection and companies and scientists are racing to develop a vaccine.-VNA