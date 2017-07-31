Doctor ​Vuong Van Hoc gives health care services to locals in Thanh Yen (Photo: VNA)

– More than 50 poor people in the northern province of Dien Bien’s border commune of Thanh Yen received free health check-ups, treatment and oriental medicine via a programme on July 30.The programme was launched by the Steering Committee for humanitarian health service campaign of Dien Bien, the Red Cross Society of Dien Bien and the Oriental Medicine Association of Dien Bien Phu city.The majority of beneficiaries had problems related to bone and joint, digestion and cardiovascular issues.Doctor Vuong Van Hoc from Thanh Yen commune, Dien Bien district said this is part of a larger programme to care for locals in Dien Bien province in 2017.About 15 percent of people in Thanh Yen commune, which borders Laos, are poor, and are mostly ethnics of the Thai and Mong minorities, with poor access to healthcare. -VNA