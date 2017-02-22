London’s 100-year-old orchestra to stage in Hanoi

The over-100-year-old London Symphony Orchestra (Photo: nld.com.vn)



– Around 90 talented artists from the over-100-year-old London Symphony Orchestra will deliver classical symphonies in Hanoi on March 4, To Van Dong, Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Information, said at a press conference on February 21.Music aficionados will have a chance to enjoy a 105-minute virtuoso performance staged by one of the five most prestigious orchestras in the world at 19:45 in the unique cultural setting at Ly Thai To Statute and Garden.This is the first time ever a British orchestra has performed in Vietnam.The concert, dubbed Vietnam Airlines Classic-Hanoi concert 2017, is the orchestra’s final performance during its tour of Asia.The event is also part of the city’s activities to popularise culture and tourism to international friends.The London Symphony Orchestra, founded in 1904, is the oldest of London’s symphony orchestras. It has staged more than 120 concerts a year at the Barbican Centre in London and on tour around the world.- VNA