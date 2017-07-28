Dragon fruit farming in Chau Thanh district, Long An (Photo: VietGap.com)

– The southern province of Long An aims to develop a dragon fruit area of 2,000 ha in 2017-2020, using high-technologies.

Long An’s dragon fruit export turnover hits about 40 million USD annually, helping generate jobs for tens of thousands of locals.



The province has defined dragon fruit as one of its key crops, only after rice.



Chau Thanh district has been selected as a core area for dragon fruit cultivation, with more than 7,500 ha, making up more than 80 percent of total dragon fruit area in the province.



Le Van Hoang, Director of the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said Long An is focusing on changing farmers’ methods to develop high-tech agriculture in tandem with new-style rural area building.



Nguyen Van Thinh, Chairman of the Chau Thanh district People’s Committee, said the district has instructed communes to intensify their connectivity in production, and encouraged big enterprises to invest in dragon fruit, especially exports to markets like Japan, the US and Europe.



At the same time, the locality has built dragon fruit production chains, established preservation and processing facilities and diversified products.



Chau Thanh district has also coordinated with the provincial Department of Industry and Trade to promote its products in several countries, he added.



Vo Thanh Hong, Vice Chairman of the Chau Thanh district People’s Committee, said the high-tech dragon fruit production model will improve competitiveness and climate change adaptation of products, helping meet requirements of industrialisation and modernisation and raise income of locals.



He said to develop 2,000ha of dragon fruit, Chau Thanh district will double its spending on agriculture in 2017 to promote the use of science and technology in dragon fruit production. -VNA