Long An intensifies cross-border A/H7N9 avian flu prevention

Illustrative image - Animal health officials vaccinate fowls (Photo: VNA)

Long An (VNA) – The Department of Animal Health and Livestock Production of the Mekong Delta province of Long An has increased preventive measures against A/H7N9 and other virus strains entering its border gates with Cambodia, said Phan Ngoc Chau, head of the department.

The agency will closely supervise cross-border poultry transport and trading, including the offering of live fowls and poultry products of organisations and individuals in border areas.

It has sent one million vaccines against avian flu to border districts while coordinating with local authorities in monitoring and implementing vaccination at small-scale breeding households.

The border gates are guarded around the clock to oversee poultry trading and people crossing the border.

Long An province has about 8 million fowls, 70 percent of which are chicken. Most farms in the locality have vaccinated their poultry to prevent the diseases.

For small-scale breeding households, the department has been cooperating with localities in implementing State-funded vaccination programmes.-VNA