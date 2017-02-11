Long An invests 600 billion VND in hi-tech agricultural area

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Long An (VNA) – Almost 600 billion VND (some 27 million USD) will be invested in a hi-tech agricultural area in Can Giuoc district, the Mekong Delta province of Long An, to create favourable conditions for enterprises, farms, households.



The area, which spans 244 hectares in Phuoc Lam, Thuan Thanh and Truong Binh communes, is a multipurpose agricultural area used for hi-tech agricultural production, technological transfer and seedling cultivation, among others.



Le Van Hoang, Director of the Long An Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said in the hi-tech agricultural area planning, the agricultural sector will also apply hi-tech to growing dragon fruit trees and rice, and breeding beef.



Accordingly, 2,000 hectares will be zoned off for dragon fruit production and 20,000 hectares will be earmarked for rice production, mostly in districts in Dong Thap Muoi region.



Meanwhile, breeding beef cattle using hi-tech will be carried out in Duc Hoa and Duc Hue districts.-VNA