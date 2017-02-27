Long An moves to lure FDI

Long Hau Industrial zone in Can Giuoc district (Source: VNA)

– The Mekong Delta province of Long An has offered incentives to lure foreign direct investment (FDI), particularly in hi-tech agricultural projects and green industry.Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Van Can said local authorities have aimed to create optimal conditions for foreign investors in Vietnam while ensuring enforcement of laws.From now to 2020, priority will be given to projects in residential urban areas, traffic and industrial infrastructure, hi-tech agriculture and the support industry, Can said, adding that the province was seeking investment in 16 projects, worth more than seven billion USD.The province plans to continue improving its mechanisms to draw more foreign investment while reviewing and accelerating the implementation of investment projects.The locality will provide assistance for investors in land clearance and human resource training while strengthening administrative reform, improving the investment climate and enhancing provincial competitiveness.Long An leads the Mekong Delta region in FDI attraction, with 772 projects, worth a total of nearly six billion USD from 37 countries and territories. The projects are mostly located in industrial clusters and zones, such as Duc Hoa, Ben Luc, Can Duoc, Can Guoc and Tan An city.Of which, 459 projects, worth a total of three billion USD have been put into operation. The countries with the most investment in the province are the UK, Taiwan (China), Japan, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, and the US.Together, the local FD projects employ 36 percent of the province’s employed labour force, and contribute more than three trillion VND (more than 131.6 million USD) per year, accounting for 37 percent of the province’s budget collection.Long An has zoned off some 13,500 hectares for industrial development by 2020. Currently, 5,000 hectares are ready for investment projects.-VNA