Ly Hoang Nam drops four places on world rankings

Tennis player Ly Hoang Nam (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s top tennis player Ly Hoang Nam dropped four places on the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP)’s latest men’s singles rankings to the 662nd position.

However, the rankings, announced on December 26, are yet to include his achievement in the Thailand F5 Futures last week, in which he entered the quarter final round.

Two other Vietnamese players in the ATP men’s singles rankings, Nguyen Hoang Thien and Trinh Linh Giang, also slipped. Thien dropped seven places to the 1,439th position while Giang slid two spots to 2,054th.

In the men’s doubles, both Nam and Thien dropped six places, with Nam ranked at 631st and Thien at 793rd.-VNA