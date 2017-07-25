Tennis player Ly Hoang Nam has become the No 1 seed in Southeast Asia region (Photo: thethaovanhoa.vn)

- Vietnamese tennis player Ly Hoang Nam has become the No 1 seed in Southeast Asia region, as per the latest ATP world rankings released on July 24.Nam is No 471 in the world, which is five rungs higher than the previous week.The national No 1 player grabbed three points, making it a total of 81, after his quarter-final finish at the China F12 Men’s Futures last week.Nam’s ranking – also Vietnam’s highest world ranking till date – has helped him replace Indonesia’s Christopher Rungkat (No 475) as the best regional athlete.In the doubles ranking, Nam jumped 80 steps to No 415.Nam is set to compete in the Thailand F4 tournament, which kicks off on July 31 in Nonthaburi Province. He is No 1 seed in the competition. His teammates Nguyen Hoang Thien and Trinh Linh Giang will also play in the singles category.-VNA