The planting of Macadamia trees is expected to help the Central Highlands provinces in general and Dak Lak province in particular to reduce poverty.



However, experts say further studies on land, climate, seedlings and cultivation techniques should be carried out before the tree is put into large-scale cultivation in the region.



Macadamia trees made first appearance in Vietnam in the 1990s, but farmers in the Central Highlands only started cultivating them in 2000.



Now they have around 2,300 ha of macadamia trees, accounting for 64 percent of the country’s total crop area, with Lam Dong, Dak Nong and Dak Lak being the main growing areas.



Last year the region produced nearly 250 tonnes of fresh macadamia nuts, accounting for over 90 percent of the country’s output.



Experts say since it is a relatively new species, further studies should be conducted to ensure efficiency and reduce risks.-VNA







