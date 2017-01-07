Made-in-Vietnam goods should make inroads in global market: President

President Tran Dai Quang delivers his speech at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnamese enterprise should strive to promote Vietnamese products in the global market and improve their share in the home market, said President Tran Dai Quang.The President made the recommendation at a meeting with 115 businessmen in Hanoi on January 7.The State leader stressed that global integration is a consistent policy of the Party and State, adding that it has helped attract foreign resources to Vietnam, expand export markets and improve the country’s economic competitiveness.He acknowledged the important role of the business community in the past 30 years of the nation’s renewal process, which has created jobs, contributed to the State budget and promoted Vietnam’s image on the global arena.He encouraged Vietnamese enterprises in taking the lead in making social-economic developments.Regarding a wide range of free trade agreements Vietnam has signed with international partner countries, he advised the community to build specific business plans suitable to these pacts.Close collaboration between businessmen and scientists and the application of advanced technologies are also necessary, the President added.He said Vietnamese firms should update their knowledge on economic values and intellectual property law, make effort to protect domestic consumers, and join trade organisations worldwide.-VNA