Makeover planned for capital city

Hanoi’s Trang Tien Street sparkles with decorations for the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi’s Culture and Sport Department has started a programme to freshen up the appearance of the capital city, especially during major holidays and celebrations.



The city is looking for designs for green areas, lighting systems and pavements for landmarks including Hoan Kiem Lake, the roundabout in front of the State Bank of Vietnam, the city’s bridges and National Convention Centre as well as several of the city’s main streets.



The programme will accept designs in two phases: from March 26-30 and from August 28-30. One of this year’s main themes is “Hanoi for integration and development”.-VNA