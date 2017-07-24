Malaysian Attorney-General Mohamed Apandi Ali (Photo: Bernama)

Officers from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and Royal Malaysian Customs Department are now permitted to use firearms on duty, reported the national news agency Bernama.The move came following the launch of the country’s Use of Firearms Guidelines (While On Duty) 2017.Attorney-General Mohamed Apandi Ali said the guidelines are effective immediately, as an addition to Malaysian enforcement agencies’ current firearm guidelines.The change came after an incident involving customs officer Anisah Ali, who died after her patrol car was rammed by smugglers during a car chase in Kampung Banggol Chicha, Pasir Mas, Kelantan last year.-VNA