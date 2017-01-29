Malaysia issues cards for illegal foreign workers

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– The Malaysian Department of Immigration said Malaysia would begin issuing the card ‘E-kad’ for illegal foreign workers to temporarily legalise their jobs as from February 15.Each E-kad card is only valid until February 15, 2018.General Director of the department Mustafar Ali made it clear that employers and their illegal labourers must apply for cards before June 30 and there is no extension after the deadline.The department is the only authorized agency for issuing the E-kad.The department estimated that from 400,000 to 600,000 applications for the card will be submitted, mainly for labourers in forest planting, agriculture, industry, construction and service.-VNA