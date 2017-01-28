Malaysia refutes fake rice imports rumour

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The Malaysian Health Ministry said no fake rice imported into the country as shared in a recent social media report that went viral.Dr. Noor Hisham Abdullah from the ministry said the confirmation was verified by Bernas, a national agency for the local paddy and rice industry.Noor noted three brands of rice – Kokeshi, Kohinoor Basmati and NICR – said to be produced from plastic are not sold in Malaysia, whose major rice exporters include Vietnam, Thailand and Pakistan.According to Bernas, rice has been imported from these countries in bulk with clear origins.In a statement, the Health Ministry said Malaysians should not worry because inspections were conducted constantly to ensure food safety in the market.-VNA