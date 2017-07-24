The Health Ministry of Malaysia has called for efforts of authorised agencies and people to fight the worsening dengue fever epidemic in the country.(Illustrative photo: AFP/VNA)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Health Ministry of Malaysia has called for efforts of authorised agencies and people to fight the worsening dengue fever epidemic in the country.

Malaysian Minister of Health S.Subramaniam on July 23 said that there have been 51,000 dengue cases in the country, including 122 fatalities.

In 2016, Malaysia recorded more than 101,500 cases of dengue fever, killing at least 230 people.

The ministry also warned of the return of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, leptospirosis and rabies, especially tuberculosis which caused the highest number of fatalities in Malaysia among those diseases.

According to statistics of the health ministry, there were 25,739 tuberculosis cases last year, resulting in 1,945 deaths. The figure rose 14.7 percent compared to 1,696 deaths out of 24,220 cases in 2015.-VNA



