Malaysia spends big on flood mitigation projects

– Malaysia will spend half a billion ringgit (112 million USD) on various projects to mitigate flood consequences around the country, the national news agency Bernama quoted Natural Resources and Environment Minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar as saying on January 1.According to the minister, most of the amount will be poured into environmental projects. The ministry plans to launch 69 projects in flood-prone areas.He added that the ministry will implement measures against illegal logging and land clearing which contribute to water pollution and flooding. Floods have been affecting numerous areas in the country, particularly the coastal states.According to New Straits Times and The Star, thousands of people have evacuated from Kelantan and Terengganu recently due to historical floods.Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi warned that the situation will continue in many places until late March.People in Kelandtan, Terengganu, Pahang, Sabah, and Sarawak states need to well prepare for the disaster, New Straits Times quoted the Deputy PM as saying.-VNA