Malaysia steps up fight against corruption

– The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has asked for permission to access data sources on incomes and asset declaration of public servants, including cabinet members.The move aims to facilitate monitoring and investigation of suspected corrupt officials. Currently, the Malaysian law does not allow the MACC to investigate any individual without denouncing letters.The MACC also proposed State agencies establish specialised anti-corruption units to detect those who live well above their income levels.These proposals are yet to be approved but have gained favour from supporters.Ramon Navaratnam, Director of the Asian Strategy and Leadership Institute (ASLI), said the MACC gaining access to income statistics of public servants would sent arrest warnings to wrongdoers.Malaysia now has approximately 1.6 million public servants in total.-VNA