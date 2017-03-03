Malaysia targets 114 billion ringgits in revenue from tourism

Illustrative image (Source: travelweekly-asia.com)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Malaysia expects to welcome 31 million tourists in 2017, raking in 114 billion ringgits (25.61 billion USD), said Tourism and Culture Minister Mohamed Nazri Aziz.



The tourism sector targets to attract 36 million tourists and earns 168 billion ringgits in revenue by 2020.



The sector showed a sign of recovery with positive growth in tourists’ arrivals and receipts in 2016, according to News Straits Times.



In 2016, Malaysia welcomed approximate 26.7 million tourists, up 4 percent, mainly from Singapore, Indonesia, China, Brunei and Thailand.



“The tourist receipts for 2016 were 82.1 billion ringgits and this shows an increase of 18.8 percent compared to 69.1 billion ringgits in 2015,” the paper quoted the minister as saying.



The tourists’ spending on shopping in Malaysia also showed a positive increase of 20.3 percent to 26 million ringgits compared to 2015, he added.-VNA