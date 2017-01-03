Malaysia: Thousands of people evacuated due to flood

Current floods in Malaysia. (Photo: AFP)

Hanoi (VNA) - Emergency services in Malaysia deployed boats and trucks to east coast states on January 3 to help with evacuating thousands of villagers who were stranded after four days of heavy rains that caused flooding.

On the last two days, more than 1,000 people in Terengganu state have been evacuated and the figure is estimated to increase.

Che Adam Abdul Rahman, chief of the civil department force in Terengganu said that 700 rescue officers have been mobilised to the state for search and rescue activities. Boats and trucks were also deployed to send villagers to relief centres.

Meanwhile in neighbouring Kelantan state, at least 4,906 people had to leave their homes. According to Kelantan state civil department force chief Zainuddin Hussin, 1,300 personnel with 30 boats and 23 vehicles are getting involved in rescue activities.

He added that heavy rain made the water level at the Golok river pass the danger level. Some schools in the state were closed and many rural roads were ruined.-VNA