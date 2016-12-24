Malaysia tightens security at year-end

Armed forces and police personnel patrolling near the entrance of the Pavilion KL mall before the Christmas celebrations.(Photo: straitstimes.com)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The Malaysian police has teamed up with the army to tighten security at public places, shopping centres and malls across the country.

Malaysian police chief Khalid Abu Bakar said the police will be on high alert to avoid incidents similar to the Berlin and Zurich attacks as well as the assassination of the Russian Ambassador to Turkey.

He added that thousands of people will gather at public places and shopping malls during the year-end time, therefore, security must be enhanced.

Security has been also intensified in Malaysia in fear of revenge after a leader of the militant group Abu Sayyaf was killed a half month ago.-VNA