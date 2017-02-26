Malaysia to set up visa processing centre in China to lure visitors

Malaysia's capital city of Kuala Lumpur (​Source: internet)

– The Malaysian government has decided to open a visa processing centre in Xiamen city, Fujian province, China, to attract at least one million tourists from this Chinese province this year.

Malaysia’s national news agency Bernama quoted Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as saying on February 25 that he will direct the Department of Immigration and related agencies to operate the centre.

He also warned strict punishment of cases abusing the centre to harm the national security and social harmony of Malaysia.

The government is willing to provide a special budget to encourage tour guides to take up language courses to welcome visitors from China, India and emerging markets in Eastern Europe.

President of the Malaysian Inbound Tourism Association (MITA) Uzaidi Udanis said the influx of tourists from Fujian will help the government to achieve its target of four million tourists from China this year.-VNA