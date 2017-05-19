Illustrative image (Source: nst.com.my)

– Some 85,000 illegal immigrants in Malaysia have applied for the enforcement card (E-card) programme, according to data published by the Immigration Department of Malaysia on May 19.The figure was lower than expectation as it is estimated that between 400,000 and 600,000 illegal immigrants will turn up to register under the programme, which started on February 15.It shows that Malaysian business owners are not keen on the government’s initiative to address manpower shortage.Director-General of the Immigration Department Mustafar Ali called on Malaysian employers to join the programme more actively before it ends at the end of June.He also noted that the E-card programme can be extended depending on specific situations.-VNA