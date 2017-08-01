Rescuers take Malaysian fisherman Suhaimi Bin Muhamad ashore (Photo: VNA)

– The Border Guard High Command of the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung tau on August 1 handed over a Malaysian fisherman, who was in distressed in Vietnam’s waters, to the Malaysian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City.Suhaimi Bin Muhamad, born in 1976, was rescued on July 23 by fishing boat coded BV 96868 TS when he was drifting at sea in bad health condition.He was then taken ashore by a rescue ship of the Maritime Rescue Centre Zone 3 before being handed over to the Ba Ria-Vung Tau Border Guard High Command.Zahirudin Abd Wahid, Vice Consul General of Malaysia in Ho Chi Minh City, thanked the Vietnamese side for rescuing and caring for the Malaysian national.-VNA