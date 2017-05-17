Malaysia’s Deputy Inspector-General of Police Noor Rashid Ibrahim (Photo: freemalaysiatoday.com)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Sixteen Malaysian policemen have been arrested over suspected links to drug trafickers.

According to Malaysia’s Deputy Inspector-General of Police Noor Rashid Ibrahim, the detained officers, including some senior officers, leaked information on police operations to drug cartels.

Some of the arrested officers are attached to the federal police Narcotics Department. They are accused of taking bribes from the cartels.

It is a serious issue, said Ibrahim, confirming that Malaysian police will not protect any colleague linked to drug trafficking.-VNA