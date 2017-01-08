Malaysia’s currency reserves slightly down in 2016

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – Malaysia’s currency reserves have reduced slightly from 95.3 billion USD in 2015 to 94.6 billion USD in 2016.



The Bank of Malaysia (BNM) was quoted by the New Straits Times as saying that the level of reserves has taken into account the re-determination of the exchange rate and is enough to support international transactions in 8.8 months of imports.



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts Malaysia’s economy is estimated to grow 4.5 percent in 2017 thanks to the strong growth of private consumption.



The lender also warned that Malaysia’s economy will continue suffering from low commodity prices and stagnant private investment growth.-VNA