Nghe An (VNA) – Police in the central province of Nghe An on July 24 arrested Le Dinh Luong on suspicion of conducting activities aiming at overthrowing the State.



An investigation indicated that Luong, born in 1965 in Nghe An’s Yen Thanh district, often organises activities which aim to overthrow the people’s administration and cause social instability in the locality.



He was arrested under Article 79 of the Penal Code.



Police are preparing to commence legal proceedings against him.-VNA