Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) has affirmed that China’s statement on halting fishing activities for a limited period in the waters belonging to Vietnam’s sovereignty is valueless.



In a document sent to the People’s Committees of provinces nationwide, the ministry noted that the China’s Bureau of Fisheries had informed the temporary pause of fishing activities from 12:00 of May 1 to 12:00 of August 16 in sea areas, including China’s waters in joint fishing ground with Vietnam (in the east of the demarcation line in Tonkin Gulf) and the sea areas belonging to Vietnam’s sovereignty.



The MARD highlighted that China’s statement is useless.



It asked the People’s Committees of coastal localities to direct authorised agencies to inform fishermen on China’s statement, while assuring them of their normal operation in Vietnam’s waters and encouraging them to group together for mutual support.



The ministry also asked fishing boats licenced to operate in the joint fishing ground with China in the Tonkin Gulf not to conduct exploitation activities in the east of the demarcation line in the Tonkin Gulf.



At the same time, the MARD also directed authorised agencies to strengthen management and monitoring over activities of fishing vessels in the areas, while timely informing all arising problems at sea to the Administration of Fisheries.-VNA



