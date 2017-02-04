Maryland, Vietnamese localities to increase engagements

Vietnam Ambassador to the US Pham Quang Vinh delivers a speech to 200 members of the International Club of Annapolis (Photo: VOV)

– The US’s Maryland state and Vietnamese localities have good potential to expand cooperation, said Maryland Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford.He made the statement at a recent meeting with visiting Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Pham Quang Vinh, who was of the same opinion.They agreed to work together in facilitating particular joint projects based on the strength of sides involved.The meeting took place as part of Vinh’s working visit to Maryland on February 1 and 2, during which he delivered a speech in front of 200 members of the International Club of Annapolis.In his speech, Vinh underscored the thriving Vietnam - US ties as comprehensive partnership, with bilateral trade revenue recording an annual average growth of over 20 percent.He said he expects Maryland and Vietnamese localities to further strengthen collaboration in trade, investment and education.While in Maryland, the Vietnamese diplomat also met with Superintendent of the United States Naval Academy Walter Carter, who acknowledged progress made in the two countries’ defence cooperation thanks to past agreements.Vietnam is currently ranked among top 20 trade partners of Maryland. The US’ eastern state is twined with Vietnam’s Ninh Thuan province.-VNA