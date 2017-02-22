Master plan on Mau Son national tourism zone development

Mau Son experiences snow in winter (Photo: vietnamtourism.gov.vn)

– Mau Son tourism zone in the northern mountainous province of Lang Son will be developed as a national tourism destination, with typical forms such as spiritual and eco-tourism under a master plan recently approved by the Prime Minister.Under the planning, the core zone of the tourism area will encompass 1,500 hectares in Mau Son commune (Loc Binh district), Mau Son and Cong Son communes (Cao Loc district).The plan aims to take advantage of Mau Son tourism zone’s strengths such as climate, landscapes and ethnic minority groups’ culture while ensuring cultural preservation, security and climate change response. The move also aims to reduce poverty and build new style rural areas.Mau Son tourism zone will be linked with potential tourist attractions in the locality and neighbouring provinces to diversify tourism products.Mau Son, located 1,541 metres above sea level, is known for its favourable climate and the native Dao, Tay and Nung ethnic minority people as well as local specialties like peaches, tea and local wine made from indigenous plants.Tourists can enjoy its beautiful streams and waterfalls as well as occasionally experience snow in winter.The tourism zone expects to welcome 800,000 visitors in 2025 and one million in 2030 with 50,000 foreigners. Revenue from tourism is hoped to reach more than 3.4 trillion VND (148.9 million USD).-VNA