Masters to vie for Aeroflot titles

- Two Vietnamese chess masters will compete at the International Chess Festival -- Aeroflot Open -- in Moscow, Russia, from February 20 to March 3.International Master Tran Tuan Minh will participate in the Open A class for competitors whose FIDE rating is higher than 2,549.His younger brother, FIDE Master Tran Minh Thang, will play in the Open B category for players with Elo from 2,299 to 2,550.Both are currently in Moscow for training and warm-up at an open tournament.The Aeroflot, which is popular globally, will be held for the 15th time. This event is open to chess players of varied qualifications -- from unrated to those with high rating.There are three Open Tournaments (A, B and C) and players are divided according to their ratings in this nine-round event.In addition to the Open Tournaments, a Blitz Tournament will be held as part of the festival.This time, the festival’s guaranteed prize money amounts to 140,000 euros (149,000 USD).-VNA