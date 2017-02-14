Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 13:08:34

Masters to vie for Aeroflot titles

Master Tran Tuan Minh is one of two Vietnamese chess players at the International Chess Festival -- Aeroflot Open 2017 -- in Moscow (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Two Vietnamese chess masters will compete at the International Chess Festival -- Aeroflot Open -- in Moscow, Russia, from February 20 to March 3.

International Master Tran Tuan Minh will participate in the Open A class for competitors whose FIDE rating is higher than 2,549.

His younger brother, FIDE Master Tran Minh Thang, will play in the Open B category for players with Elo from 2,299 to 2,550.

Both are currently in Moscow for training and warm-up at an open tournament.

The Aeroflot, which is popular globally, will be held for the 15th time. This event is open to chess players of varied qualifications -- from unrated to those with high rating.

There are three Open Tournaments (A, B and C) and players are divided according to their ratings in this nine-round event.

In addition to the Open Tournaments, a Blitz Tournament will be held as part of the festival.

This time, the festival’s guaranteed prize money amounts to 140,000 euros (149,000 USD).-VNA

